Celebrity lookalikes could be sued for defrauding by false pretense - Lawyer Anyenini

Some of the celebrity lookalikes

Lawyer Samson Lardy Anyenini has warned of legal consequences for persons posing as celebrity lookalikes.

The trend has gained traction in recent weeks after a number of lookalikes were granted airtime to talk about their 'craft'



The topic has elicited varied reactions with most of it being critical especially on the part of the impersonated celebrities.



Speaking on the issue when he appeared on UTV's United Showbiz programme, the Newsfile host cautioned that lookalikes could even be sued.

"Impersonation is fraudulent and wrong, therefore should not be tolerated. If celebrities are not happy about impersonating, they have the right to trigger the criminal or civil action against lookalikes.



"There is a likelihood for the court to impose an injunction on you forever in life for attempted defrauding by false pretense is a second-degree felony punishable by law," he stressed.



Among the impersonated artistes are Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Fameye and Afia Schwarzenegger.