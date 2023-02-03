Check out Akufo-Addo's reaction to the dance move of these plus-size women

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was entertained at the 2022 End of Year West African Soldier Social Activities (WASSA), which was organized by the Ghana Armed Forces on Wednesday, February 1.

Not only did the president get on the dance floor with Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings to exhibit his dance moves, but he was also blown away by the performances on the day.



Nana Akufo-Addo's reaction to a dance performance by three plus-size women has caught the attention of many.



When the heavily-endowed women stood at the center of the grounds to wiggle their bodies, Ghana's president screamed out 'eiiiii' as he couldn't believe his eyes.



The 'Di Asa' dancers, with their backs facing the special guests, wiggled their bodies amidst cheers from the crowd.



Akufo-Addo's reaction was captured by Metro TV and sighted by GhanaWeb.

They described the sight as one that will linger on the minds of those who were present at the 2022 WASSA.



The social event organized every year by the military to foster comradeship among the officers and men of the army also witnessed a performance from rapper Black Sherif.



Check out the video below:







OPD/BOG