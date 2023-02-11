Check out the display of wealth and culture at the wedding of Hawa Koomson's daughter

The wedding of Ama Koomson, daughter of Mavis Hawa Koomson, Ghana's Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Constituency, was the talk of the town for the display of rich Akan culture.

Ama and her man, Snow Gaisie, tied the knot in the month of love in a private ceremony that had family and loved ones in attendance.



The customary wedding, dubbed "SnowGotmeltED" was filled with glitz and glam from the bride and her bridal train. The groom and his men also left no stone unturned.



The mother of the bride, Hawa Koomson, once again made a bold fashion statement in her custom-tailored kente gown and lace.



In 2022, the MP's son tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony.



Ama Koomson had on board some of Ghana's finest wedding vendors, who ensured that her day was special.



The happy bride made headlines for her wardrobe and details at her marriage ceremony.

A band from the Ghana National Fire Service also delivered a musical performance at Ama's wedding.



Check out some scenes captured by Live Weddings with Kwaku:













Watch Nkommo Wo Ho below:











OPD/BB