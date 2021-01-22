Choose Mark Okraku Mantey as Deputy Tourism Minister - 3Music Awards CEO

President of the Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku Mantey

Chief Executive Officer of 3Music Awards, Sadiq Abdulai has asked the Akufo-Addo led government to consider choosing Mark Okraku Mantey as the deputy Tourism Minister.

According to him, the entertainment industry needs to be healed from its wounds, hence, needs someone who has the technical know-how to be able to achieve this result.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Mr. Abdulai said, “The deputy ministerial role may go to somebody like Mark Okraku Mantey for instance who also has a certain proven track record working in the industry…this is a proposal or designate for the ministry to see how he will bring his A-game on.”



Touching on Mohammed Awal's appointment as the Tourism Minister, the 3Music Awards CEO said he merits the position as he worked hard during his tenure as the Business Development minister.

He therefore urged industry players to have confidence in Mohammed Awal as he's poised to revamp the tourism, entertainment industry.



"One of the things that has been a concern to a lot of people is whether he brings on board any massive achievement in the Business Development Ministry. That is anything to regain the sector confidence because the Business Development ministry was that successful. It follows the logic that the president perhaps may have kept it instead of scrapped it,” Mr Abdulai said.