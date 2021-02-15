Chosen YesuBa wins 2021 Nissan Ghana Poetry Challenge

Chosen YesuBa is a poet

Gospel Minister Chosen YesuBa known in real life as Listowell Acquaye is the overall winner for the 2021 #NissanGhana Poetry Challenge.

The competition is held annually by the Nissan Ghana Company when they have new car brand additions. This year their new addition is the Nissan Kicks.



The challenge is to get Poets to use at least seven out of nine listed functions of the new Nissan Kicks to write a poem that answers the question; “Who keeps the engine of my heart running?”.



Chosen YesuBa who doubles as a Media Practitioner and Poet aside other disciplines came tops out of 5 finalists as the overall winner with 534 votes out of 1389 total votes cast.



Other competitors who joined the challenge are Stanley Toddison with 427 votes, Ebenezer Ace Kojo Sarfsch with 175 Votes, Stella Allou 128 votes and Yaw Klay 125 votes respectively.



Chosen YesuBa won the 2019 Ghana Tertiary Awards Best Student Poet and is known in the Christian Contemporary Gospel Circles for his rap skills, SpokenWord performances. He currently has six awards to his credit from various disciplines.



MY RIDE OR DIE LOVER



Dear beautiful and precious companion,



You’re indeed the priceless ride or die lover;

cos it takes two to tango on this journey,



whenever I’m blown by any form of danger



you assure my heart of unwavering safety,



like an unfailing “Driver and Passenger Airbags”.



cos whenever I’m at the weather’s mercies,



you effortlessly regulate my environment,



with your “Automatic Climate Control” abilities.



infact, you’re my super cooling “Air Conditioner”.

cos whenever the winds and storms appear,



you shield me with a pretty strong wing of love.



like the seamlessly effective “Power Windows Front”,



sweetheart, you’re my mighty eagle-shielding wings.



cos whenever my life journey gets dark,



like the “Fog Light – Fronts”, you illuminate



the shadows and darkness on my path.



baby, you make my nights brighter like day.

cos whenever life’s journey gets tougher,



like a super effective “Power Steering”,



you help me maneuver all the hurdles.



baby, you’re the strength of my equilibria.



cos when trouble presents itself on life’s road,



you’re my unfailing “Anti – Lock Braking System”,



enforcing my firm grips to safety like “Alloy Wheels”.



I’m ever confident with zero percent cause for worry.

you’re the midas touch that “keeps the engine



of my heart running” with comfort and ease.



If there’s anything in this world like your kind,



surely, it is no other than the “Nissan Kicks”.



By Listowell Acquaye (@Chosen YesuBa)



