Christiana Attafuah gifts fans with Christmas spirit filled song dubbed 'Kristo No'

Sat, 24 Dec 2022 Source: Angela Gyamerah

After the release of Good Good God and later, Oy3 Yesu about three months ago, Christiana Attafuah has followed up with a 4 in 1 medley titled "Kristo No", The Christ.

The first song on the collection, Kristo No features two poets The Appreciateur and Braa Kwaku. The other three songs are "Nkwa Wura,Dofo Pa and Wiase Agyenkwa No."

Patterned after the theme of Oy3 Yesu, Kristo No is a celebration of the person and power of Jesus Christ.

According to Christiana, the Holy Spirit inspired songs can be used for intimate worship times and could also serve as prayer tunes.

Her prayer is that, situations will turn around and ailing people will receive their healings even as they listen to Kristo No.

Currently, the lyric video which was produced by derbymotions is available on youtube. The audio will soon be live on other online stores.

Like Oy3 Yesu, Matthew 16:16 inspired Kristo No; "And Simon Peter answered and said, thou art the Christ, the son of the living God".

