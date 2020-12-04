Christiana Awuni, Bridget Otoo and co have the weakest understanding of democracy - NPP’s Afia Akoto

NPP Deputy Communications Director, Maame Afia Akoto

Deputy Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Maame Afia Akoto, has berated the critics of some public figures who campaigned for Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

Prince David Osei, Kalybos, Bismark The Joke, Cwesi Oteng, Bibi Bright, Jessica Williams and others were heavily chastised after they campaigned in favour of the Incumbent MP.



These critics argued they should have supported their colleague, John Dumelo who is contesting on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the same constituency.



Ghanaian media personality, Bridget Otoo even described their move as daft.



Following this, Maame Afia Akoto in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net on Instagram stated that the critics of these public figures have the weakest understanding of democracy.

She gave an instance of which the Vice President, Dr Mahamdu Bawumia campaigned against his brother-in-law, Ramadan Adamu Muhammed at Adenta.



Madam Akoto wrote: “Those chastising the artists that went to Ayawaso West Wuogon to campaign with Maa Lydia Alhassan have the weakest understanding of democracy and should focus where their strength is. The sitting Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia @mbawumia was in Adenta to campaign for Hon. Yaw Buabeng Asamoah against His Own Brother-in-law, Ramadan Adamu Muhammed Yes! Direct Younger brother to his beloved wife @sbawumia. But there is peace in their home and family. Let's get serious on this street and allow people to be. Respect to Actress @bibibright @jessicawilliamsgh @princedavidosei @kalybos_1 @bismarkthejoke @peterritchiegh @cwesiotengofficial & all who believes politics isn’t enmity but ideology. I salute you all. #1 #4more2domore #1goodtermdeservesanother.”



