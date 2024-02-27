Cindy Mezziah's 'Aseda' track wins Gospel Song of the Year at Central Music Award

Cindy Mezziah with her award

Cindy Mezziah's stirring song "Aseda" was crowned the Gospel Song of the Year at the 2023 edition of the prestigious Central Music Awards.

The accolade does not only signifies a remarkable achievement for Cindy Mezziah but also underscores the enduring power of gospel music to uplift spirits and inspire hearts.



"Aseda," meaning "Thanksgiving" in the Akan language, is more than just a song; it's a heartfelt expression of gratitude and praise. From its soul-stirring melodies to its poignant lyrics, "Aseda" resonates deeply with listeners, inviting them to reflect on the blessings in their lives and to offer thanks for the grace they've received.



Cindy Mezziah's journey to this momentous win is a testament to her unwavering dedication to her craft and unyielding faith. With a voice that carries strength and vulnerability, she effortlessly conveys the message of hope and redemption woven throughout "Aseda."



Her ability to connect with audiences on a profound emotional level has earned her widespread acclaim within the gospel music community and beyond.



The Central Music Awards, known for recognizing excellence in Ghanaian music, serves as a platform to celebrate the rich diversity of musical talent in the Central Region.



For Cindy Mezziah, winning the Gospel Song of the Year award is not just a personal triumph but also a testament to the power of gospel music to touch lives and transform communities.

Aseda's message of gratitude transcends cultural and linguistic boundaries, speaking to the universal human experience of overcoming adversity and finding strength in the power of worship.



Amid uncertainty and challenges, "Aseda" reminds believers that there is always reason to give thanks. Through its uplifting melodies and inspiring lyrics, it offers a beacon of hope and a reminder of the transformative power of faith.











