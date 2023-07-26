'Come again!' - Xandy Kamel contradicts Kafui Danku

Brand influencer and actress, Xandy Kamel

Ghanaian actress cum brand influencer, Xandy Kamel has responded to Kafui Danku’s claims about ladies who act as maids in their boyfriend’s house.

Kafui Danku was among the guests who made an appearance on UTV’s United Showbiz, and as part of the conversations, the actress made some assertions.



According to her, women should not become maids in their boyfriend’s houses because men see these ladies to be easy targets and do not take such ladies seriously.



“So, when you are having a boyfriend, I know most of them will be doing things but why do you go and cook, and clean, are you his maid? If you think you are securing your spot by doing all that, he wouldn’t marry you. This is because he will see you as cheap and not a challenge to him”, Kafui Danku stated.



But Xandy Kamel was captured in a video, which was shared by Zionfelix on Instagram, disagreeing with Kafui Danku’s statements. She said that the actress was wrong to have made such utterances.



In her words, Kafui Danku was wrong to have said those words to her fellow women.



She further explained that there are men who would do everything for the women they love but, in the end, the ladies will turn their backs on these men.

“Kafui Danku, Come again! You have a lot of followers and people who listen to you. How can you sit on television and say all these about a woman? Let me tell you something Kafui Danku, some men will worship a woman, take care of her schooling, finance her t learn a trade, and establish the woman but the lady will then cheat on this man, what would you say about this situation?”, she argued.



“We have men who worship the women and make sure they lack nothing but the lady will still cheat on the man. So, Kafui Danku, I don’t agree which what you said”, she added.



Xandy Kamel also stated that men who see ladies as cheap just because they sweep, cook, and do other things for men are irresponsible.



Check out the video below:





ED/BB