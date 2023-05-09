3
Comedian drags Nigerian kings using Otumfuo's attendance at Charles III coronation

Asantehene Paparan Mock News.png Screengrab from the Pararan Mock News

Tue, 9 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Nigerian comedian has taken on royals across Africa's most populous nation mocking their loud absence at the May 6 coronation ceremony of King Charles III at Westminister Abbey.

Known in Nigeria's comedy circles as Pararan, the operator of Pararan Mock News said it was telling that Otumfuo, who he described as King of Ghana, had been invited when no Nigerian king made it to the ceremony.

"Where are the Nigerian kings who won't allow us to breathe, throwing their weight around and disturbing public peace without being useful to their people?

"All they know is to claim to have royal blood while taking advantage of the people at every turn; marrying multiple wives yet refusing to play the role of development agents," he charged in pidgin English.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was among four African royalties that were invited to the coronation. The others being the Kings of Eswatini, Lesotho and Morocco.

All three attended in their personal capacities except the King of Morocco who was represented by his sister.

Nigeria's traditional system is one of the most elaborate in West Africa yet no royal was invited to the coronation of Charles III.

The British monarch, however, is known to have longstanding links with the Kano Emirate in northern Nigeria as well as the Sokoto Caliphate as well as with some Kingdoms in the country's southern regions.

