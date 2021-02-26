Commercial sex workers declare 2 months of free sex for gays

This was disclosed by one Akua who owns a popular brothel called Bula Spot

Commercial sex workers in the Eastern Regional Capital, Koforidua have declared two months of free sex for men who identify as gay.

To them, such men have not had the opportunity of sleeping with women and do not know how sweet the vagina can be so they will take them through several bouts of sex in order for them to reorient themselves.



They believe that if these men are given that opportunity, they will go back into sleeping with their colleague male.



“We have decided to provide all these gay men with free hot sex for two months to change their perception about vagina sex. Gay and lesbianism, not a good thing. We are also encouraging Ghanaian men to identify Lesbians to give them hot sex and multiple orgasms. They will love vagina afterwards”, she said in an interview with Bryte FM.



There is a raging debate on the need to legalize homosexuality in Ghana with arguments made suggesting homosexuals have rights that need to be protected.



The debate gained steam when the group secured an office space where they could be handling their issues but the office have since been closed down by National Security with the landlord indicating that he intends dealing with the tenant for breaching the tenancy agreement.