Cook-a-thon: Tamale has the potential to be an entertainment hotbed with the right investment - Eric Toscar

Chef Faila is awaiting confirmation from GWR after 9 Day, 11 hour cooking

Blogger and entertainment critic, Eric Toscar, has expressed the view that the recent Guinness World Record attempt by Chef Faila has shown the potential for other regions in Ghana to be a hot bed for entertainment events.

Speaking exclusively to GhanaWeb Entertainment, Eric Toscar said that Chef Faila, who is now a major celebrity in the city of Tamale can collaborate with well-known brands and influencers.



"...I think collaboration; she's a well known brand now she can collaborate with people like in the industry. There are some influencers, like SDK. SDK is in the food industry," he said.



He also praised the current government for taking the initiative to hold the Independence Day celebration outside Accra, which he said he really likes. He said that this kind of experience can also be part of the entertainment industry, as it showcases the diversity and culture of the country.



"This current government started something that I really like, that they take the independent celebration outside Accra. Last year's independent celebration was in Tamale. It has happened in Cape coast before. I think Ashanti region also yeah. That kind of experience can also be part of our entertainment industry," he said.



Speaking on how the music industry in other regions such as Tamale can be grown Eric Toscar said that if there is investment, there will be more opportunities and events for the industry. According to him, the main thing is to create an experience for the audience, not just a show.

"All we need is the investment. If you get the investment. Yes. They will say. Somebody might say up there, they won't buy a ticket. They won't buy expensive ticket. But then if they are able to find a way to create internal revenue about the event and forget about ticket sales and try to create an experience," he said.



Chef Faila is cooked nonstop for 9 days and 11 hours at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale. She successfully broke her target of 120 hours and surpassed the record for the longest cooking marathon, which is currently held by Alan Fisher (Ireland) with a time of 119 hours and 57 minutes.



ID/NOQ



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.