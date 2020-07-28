Entertainment

Cute photo of Prof Naana Jane’s grandsons watching her outdooring speech pops up

Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang, NDC running mate

A photo of the two grandchildren of Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang watching their grandmother deliver her outdooring speech as the Vice-presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has hit online.

Many have described the photo of the two boys watching their grandmother as cute and lovely.



Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang in her speech, she acknowledged the life lessons she learnt from her parents which has passed on to many including her children and hope to impact her grandsons in a similar manner.



“Growing up as a little girl I didn’t dream of standing in this position, not that I knew that it even existed. However, what I knew and what I believed along with my siblings was that if I studied and focused enough and especially if my actions benefitted others before they benefitted me there was nothing impossible to achieve in our beloved country.”



“My parents believed and they demonstrated in our lives that good quality education and hard work, would open for me a world of possibilities…it is precisely because of where my story began that I know what is possible in this country and what the individual can achieve.”

“These are the same lessons I pass on to my students and of course to my children and nephews and so on. And especially I hope to pass on to my two adorable grandsons – the joys of my life.”



Find the photo of her grandsons watching their grandmother, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang







Grandsons of Prof Opoku-Agyemang watching her deliver her speech [Facebook]

