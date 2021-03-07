D Jay captivates music lovers with his new single titled 'D Jay'

Budding Ghanaian musician, D Jay

Source: Quables, Contributor

If you looked up in the sky and saw a bright shining star, then that was D Jay.

The 19-year-old budding artiste keeps rising and rising in the music industry as he has just released a new song titled “D Jay”.



His name which also doubles as the song title is here to stay.



The song is an expression of his current status in life and in his career.



In the new single, he fills in his audience on his current journey as a rising star.



According to D Jay: “There are so many great talents here in our country, however, people turn a blind eye to them until they blow. Forgetting that their support is what will make them blow”

Groove on this sensational new release for DJay which is available on all digital platforms.



Dennis Johnson popularly known as D Jay is a 19-year-old versatile artiste from Ghana. He is currently a second-year student at the University Ghana Legon and a graduate of Presbyterian Senior High School (PRESEC).



D Jay started singing at an early stage of 6 years.



He learnt how to make tunes with his lips, sticks and a wooden table. He released his first song while he was still at Presec Legon.



After releasing his first song “Bo Norr” which was a hit, Djay has been giving his audience back-to-back music that soothes the soul and gives perspective to life. His main priority for 2020 was to drop an EP that is versatile and perfectly suitable for every mood of the listener.

The EP called “Mixed feelings” has a track for every kind of feeling at a particular time.



“My love for music basically inspires me to do music” he says. He also gets inspired to express his feeling through music.



With the help of his management and Label, q17 dynasty, and Creative Matta, D Jay has a mission to inspire the youth while giving them a sense of responsibility

