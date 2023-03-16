1
DJ Cuppy celebrates Oxford University graduation with fiancé and parents

DJ CUPPY OXFORD 2.jpeg DJ Cuppy with her parents and Ryan

Thu, 16 Mar 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Disc Jockey, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has graduated with a Master of Science degree from Oxford University, United Kingdom.

Taking to her social media page on Thursday, March 16, 2023, to share the good news, the daughter of billionaire business mogul, Femi Otedola, shared photos from her graduation ceremony.

Present to celebrate the big day was her family and her fiancé, British boxer, Ryan Taylor among others.

“Third Degree HOTTER! I’m now officially a “Master of Science” from Oxford University,” read the caption.

