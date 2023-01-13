DJ Cuppy replies netizen who called her stingy

Fri, 13 Jan 2023 Source: mynigeria.com
DJ Cuppy, a socialite and popular daughter of billionaire, Femi Otedola, has been called 'stingy' by a follower.
The netizen dropped the unpleasant comment under the post of the Disc Jockey.
He wrote: "How far stingy Cuppy".
Cuppy did not take the comment lightly as she also berated the follower for being an entitled person.
Responding, she quoted the follower's tweet and wrote: "How far entitled Babatunde."
See their exchange below:
How far entitled babatunde https://t.co/zBBd7tvO12— Cuppy (@cuppymusic) January 12, 2023
