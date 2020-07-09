Entertainment

DJ Gaddafi drops first official single

Ghanaian Disc Jockey, DJ Gaddafi dropped his first official single some days ago titled, "Era", which is expected to cement his position in the Ghanaian music space.

"Era" is a collaboration with America-based Ghanaian Afrobeats hitmaker, Tizo.



The song is backed by a dance beat which makes the song an instant hit on arrival.



Tizo made it an instant crowd favourite with his catchy "Ga" jargons and vibes.



"Era" is produced by Apya, mixed and mastered by PEE Gh.

DJ Gaddafi, born Mohammed Seidu Lansah has officially announced his first single to the Ghanaian dance music scene and promises to never stop dropping bangers.



"Era" is currently enjoying huge airplay across the country. The song is expected to propel DJ Gaddafi to a new audience.



Watch the video below:





Source: DJ Gaddafi, Contributor

