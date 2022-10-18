0
Menu
Entertainment

DKB goes 'hard' on Shatta Wale for failing to invite him to his party

Shatta Wale DKB WS.png Comedian DKB and Shatta Wale

Tue, 18 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the occasion of his 38th birthday, Shatta Wale invited friends and family to his party inside his newly acquired glass house but left our comedian DKB.

DKB on Tuesday morning took to his Twitter page to question the dancehall musician on why his name wasn't included in the guest list despite their bond.

The comedian added that he was among the first to know about Shatta's mansion.

It, therefore, did not sit well with him as to why he wasn't invited to Monday's party that had in attendance rapper Medikal and a host of others.

"Herh @shattawalegh so you called me for us to talk and celebrate your new glass house, but as you're hosting your birthday party there, you forgot to invite your own brother! No problem, your face like fish," DKB teased.

Meanwhile, the comedian was among the thousands of fans who celebrated Shatta Wale on his birthday, October 17.

His message to Shatta read: "Happy birthday, blood. You are the gift of God #giftofgod."

Check out the posts below:





Watch our latest programmes below:







OPD/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Otto Addo makes u-turn, invites Samed Abdul Salis for World Cup
What will be Bawumia's message to Ghanaians? - UG lecturer asks
How Ajagurajah ordered Kwabena Tawiah’s church members to remove their footwear
‘Galamseyers’ mock Akufo-Addo as they mine gold in the night
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer
Agradaa’s ‘son’ charges at journalist in court
Govt destroys structures of Akonta Mining- Report
Evelyn Keelson asks retired Honyenuga to reject Opuni’s excuse notice
I haven’t decided whether or not to contest for flagbearership – Mahama
Related Articles: