DKB grills Nadia Buari at Golden Movie Awards nomination announcement

Ghanaian comedian, DKB made a successful attempt at putting actress Nadia Buari in a hot seat at the just-ended Golden Movie Awards nomination announcement.

Nadia Buari, who was invited on stage to give some remarks about the Golden Movie Awards as an ambassador, later found herself in the middle of a tough round of questioning.



The rather riveting line of questioning from DKB mostly received several rounds of laughter from the audience who seemed interested in what Nadia Buari had to say.



Nadia Buari, who is married with four children was asked about her reasons for keeping her family away from the internet.



Also, she was asked to pronounce some names and words in the local dialect, Twi, which she had a rather tough time grappling with.

Watch video below;







