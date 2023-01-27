DKB recounts embarrassing experience with Sarkodie

Sarkodie

Ghanaian comedian, Derrick Kobina Bonney, popularly known as DKB, has disclosed his embarrassing encounter involving Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie who intentionally ignored his text for hours.

The socialite’s post affirms Samini’s recently made allegations against Sarkodie for ignoring anyone that needed his help to promote their craft.



The stand-up comedian shared on his Twitter page what he dubbed a ‘WKHKYD (wo ko ho y3 dien)’ experience on his way to Kumasi for an event and indicated that he texted Sark immediately after he got word of the Highest tour event being organised at KNUST in Kumasi.



“I wanted to do just like Bola Ray and KOD; when they are in another region, and their favourite musician has a show they go together and introduce them.” he highlighted, implying that Sarkodie was his favourite artiste and only wanted to go with the rapper to do the honours of introducing him on stage at the Highest tour event.

DKB stated that he decided to call the management of the Landlord after being ignored only to be told there was no need for an introduction even before he spoke about the matter.



“Two hours; no reply so I wanted to call Angel to tell him I’ve sent a text to Sarkodie; the moment I called Angel, he said Sarkodie would not like an introduction.”



The post captioned as “my most embarrassing #WKHKYD moment involving Sarkodie, and herh I shy fucken” shows DKB hilariously describing how embarrassed he was after the incident and said “ei obidi! We love you but you don’t love us.”