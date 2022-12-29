0
Daddy Lumba reveals inspiration behind 'Ofon' song

Thu, 29 Dec 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Legendary high-life artiste, Charles Kwadwo Fosu popularly known as Daddy Lumba has revealed the inspiration behind his “Ofon na 3di Asem Fo" song.

Charles Kwadwo Fosu few days before Christmas released a controversial song “Ofon na 3di Asem Fo” which got many Ghanaian music critics talking and guessing who cold be the recipient of the song.

However speaking on DL FM a few days after the release of the song, he noted that the “Ofon” in his music is the same person many Ghanaians are talking about.

According to him, he had no one in mind because it is the same music he promised to release some years back but "was waiting to release it at the right time”.

Responding to a caller on the show who accused Daddy Lumba of tagging someone, the legend said that he only spoke the minds of many Ghanaians in the song and not a personal attack on any individual.

“And they must listen carefully if you are a musician who do music for yourself your music can’t be accepted by all so I think about what everyone is talking about. Or dive into people’s hearts and get to know exactly what they are saying. That is what I give to people. So it is not like I have tagged someone. Many people do the unnecessary, and when you take a good look at that individual who is doing the unnecessary you can see that he is even ugly”. Daddy Lumba said this in an interview with DL FM monitored by MyNewsGH.com.

“Looking at the number of years I promise to release this song, it is now seven good years. This means that, the music was produced seven years ago. Therefore I have not tagged anyone in this song”, he added.

