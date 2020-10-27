Daniel Duncan Williams advises youth to stay away from drugs

Daniel Duncan William is the last son of Archbishop Duncan Williams

Son of world-renowned preacher Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams identified as Daniel Duncan Williams who was in the news some weeks ago has advised Ghanaian youth to stay away from the use of drugs.

It would be recalled that Daniel who was based in the States went berserk some few months ago on social media saying things about his well-respected father.



He went a notch higher and started posting his nude videos and a video of him enjoying in a pool with naked girls online.



Many people attributed his behaviour to the use of drugs.



Realizing his mistakes, and having turned a new leaf, Daniel took to his social media page to advise people especially the youth on why they should avoid doing drugs.

He tweeted: “Don’t do drugs kids…Papi Shilo is a clear representation of how drugs can f*ck up your personal life and affect the ones you care about dearly”



