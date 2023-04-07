Danny Lampo hangs out with Medikal and Fella Makafui

Ghanaian UK-Based music star, Danny Lampo hanging out with Medikal

Source: Contributor, Koolic Live

Ghanaian UK-Based music star, Danny Lampo, has been captured hanging out with Medikal and his wife, Fella Makafui.

The socialite couple who have been in the news in recent times was seen having fun with the singer at their residence in Accra.



Danny's hangout with Medikal leaves a hint of collaboration in the minds of fans as the AMG rapper, has spoken highly of the singer.



Danny Lampo is known to be one of Ghana's finest Afrobeat/Afro dancehall musicians in the UK and has over the years proven to be the best.



He has released singles that topped charts all over the world and also released his new EP a few months ago titled “African Queen”.

The EP is doing so well on all digital platforms.



He currently has a song titled “Mami” which has become the street's favorite.



