Darkovibes brags about his songs being evergreen

Ghanaian musician, Darkovibes

Unlike other mainstream songs that 'fade out' after a few months, Ghana's Darkovibes has maintained that the vast majority of his productions are timeless.

On 3Music TV, the 'Je M'appelle' composer said that his song with Davido will stay in the system for a while due to the special touch it has.



“I think Je M’appelle is that kind of song that is never going to die,” he said hinting that songs like Tomorrow, Stay Woke, and Inna Song had a nostalgic feel to them.



“When I recorded those songs, they gave me nostalgic vibes and memories…Je M’appelle is here to stay,” the singer said proudly.



He added that his past hits like Tomorrow, Stay Woke, and Inna Song still have an impact on his fans after playing for some time.



On December 2, 2022, Darkovibes released ‘Yao’, another catchy song after he had announced that an EP called "BUTiFLY" will be due early next year.



‘Yao’ which he disclosed was on the second prelude single from the album, follows the sensual jazz-influenced ‘Happy Day’.

Darkovibes explained that ‘Yao’ simply means "May it come to pass as we stand steadfast," which expresses the song's intended meaning and is a positive reaction to statements.



ADA/BB