Daughters of Glorious Jesus unveil ‘daughter’ Afia Sika

The music industry has been introduced to yet another talent who has been under the tutelage of gospel music group Daughters of Glorious Jesus.

Afia Sika was on September 30, 2020 unveiled at the Sunlodge Hotel, Accra – an occasion that was graced by her mentors.



Born and raised by Mr. and Mrs. Agyemang Badu, Afia Sika remarked that she seeks to glorify her Creator and win souls for the kingdom of God with the talent gifted her.



“I thank God for the lives of my mothers, Daughters of Glorious Jesus. The support, advice they’ve given to me all this while is amazing,” she said.



Afia Sika’s debut ‘Yesu Asue Me’ was premiered at the event. It earned applause from participants including musicologists, journalists and music enthusiasts. The highlights were her level of creativity, quality production, composition, arrangement and the flawless video of the song.

The budding musician dedicated the song to Daughters of Glorious Jesus.



Acknowledging the gesture, Cynthia, leader of the group prayed for God’s blessings on her life. She urged the public to support Sika’s brand “because, without God, we cannot do it; but somehow, without you, we cannot do it.”



“The message she’s disseminating has to get to the world so that the purpose for which God allowed this lady to come out with this song will be realized.”



