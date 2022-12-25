Daughters of God don’t suffer from broken heart – Musician

Sun, 25 Dec 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Ghanaian musician Millicent Yankey has stated that "daughters of God” don’t suffer from broken heart.
According to the musician, persons who are dedicated to God don’t suffer from broken hearts.
She responded to a question if she had suffered a broken heart before in her dating life.
She was speaking to Sokoohemaa Kukua on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm on the midmorning show.
The gospel musician also told the host that God will release people to support your craft and talent if he is the one who called you for his work.
The musician indicated that looking at herself today and what she has achieved, she believes God has been good.
She said it has not been easy, but God is the one who has granted her what she has achieved today.
