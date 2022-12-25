0
Menu
Entertainment

Daughters of God don’t suffer from broken heart – Musician

Love Hdhd.png Being in love

Sun, 25 Dec 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ghanaian musician Millicent Yankey has stated that "daughters of God” don’t suffer from broken heart.

According to the musician, persons who are dedicated to God don’t suffer from broken hearts.

She responded to a question if she had suffered a broken heart before in her dating life.

She was speaking to Sokoohemaa Kukua on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm on the midmorning show.

The gospel musician also told the host that God will release people to support your craft and talent if he is the one who called you for his work.

The musician indicated that looking at herself today and what she has achieved, she believes God has been good.

She said it has not been easy, but God is the one who has granted her what she has achieved today.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
Related Articles: