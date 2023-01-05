Dave Chappelle seen partying with Sway Calloway, Chance The Rapper, others in Ghana

Dave Chappelle having fun

Dave Chappelle is having a good time in Ghana.

Ahead of the anticipated Black Star Line Festival scheduled for January 6, 2023, at the Black Star Square in Accra – Ghana, American stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle has been seen having a good time in the West African country.



In a short clip seen on YouTube, the actor is seen in the company of Michael Blackson, Jeremih, Vic Mensa, and Chance The Rapper as he reaches out to Sway Calloway during a party held at the Play Ghana Club.



Addressing the crowd, Dave Chappelle said, “We are back home. Welcome to our family reunion. Tonight is a very special night, everyone bares witness”.



The comedian arrived in Ghana on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, to an awesome welcome.



Dave Chappelle is expected to make an appearance at the University of Ghana on Thursday, January 5 in an event dubbed “A conversation with Chance and a special guest.”

This is a part of activities marking the Black Star Line Festival put together by Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa.



Named after an early 20th-century shipping line created by Jamaican activist Marcus Garvey, the Black Star Line Festival is curated by Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa and will see performances from Chance himself, Erykah Badu, T Pain, Jeremih, Sarkodie, Tobe Nwigwe, Asakaa Boys, M.anifest and fellow Chicago-born hip-hop artist Vic Mensa.



