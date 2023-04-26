Davido details Dangote's impact on his life

Davido

Davido has made a shocking revelation about Africa’s richest person, Aliko Dangote.

According to him, despite Dangote’s vast wealth, he only buys two cars every eight years. The Nigerian artiste made the revelation during a recent interview with Forbes, where he also said he takes financial advice from the billionaire.



The singer who held his Timeless Concert on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) also said Dangote asks him to save his money and not spend lavishly every time they meet.



Davido said; “Uncle Aliko is a very different kind of billionaire. Uncle Aliko buys like two cars every eight years. He’s a much more disciplined and very different kind of billionaire.



“Every time I see him, he just says one thing, ‘Save your money!’. There’s nothing more he tells me, every time save your money. He and my dad have been very close friends.



“And he Dangote has done well for us [Nigerians] back home. He made us a lot of industries. He just opened the biggest factory in Africa. That’s providing jobs.”

On the same platform, the Nigerian superstar revealed some traits he learned from his father and how it has greatly influenced his life.



The singer who is also a proud father of three said his religious inclination is something he picked from his father and as such he doesn’t joke with prayers at all. According to him, he and his team pray before going on stage to perform.



Beyond that, the music executive and serial hitmaker said his father is humble despite his riches.



Davido said he learned a lot from his father, Mr Adedeji Adeleke, particularly with regard to his embrace of Christianity and living a humble life.



The music executive said; “I learned so much from being around my dad, watching him in the office, hearing him on the phone, seeing how he handled life. He’s very humble, principled and a strong Christian. Before I step on any stage, my team knows not to mess with my prayers.”