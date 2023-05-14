Davido moves out of his Banana Island mansion

Musician, Davido

Reports indicates that music star Davido has moved out of his Banana Island house and has put up the mansion on rent.

A social media post showing the luxurious apartment stated that the property is going for the sum of $150k per year.



The house is said to be a 5-bedroom detached apartment in the Banana Island area of Ikoyi, Lagos.



This comes months after the singer lost his son, Ifeanyi who drowned in his pool. An incident that took the singer away from social media and music for a while.



Matansarkinkano: Living in a place with such memories shouldn’t be anyone decisions! Ghosts and spirit still exist. Except you’re spiritually powerful!



Abisola: Y’all just don’t get it

After that tragic incident



Do you expect him to keep staying in the house?



It’ll be traumatizing



Cookie__xx: Do you know how many memories in that house that will break him all the time. It’s very logical he wants to grow



Mutain05: "Seeing the swimming pool alone will depressed him, good its for sale or rent."



Sassyb791: "Sanity is very important in life example if a certain relationship is tramalizing walk out ur sanity and mental health is very important u gerrit."

Fabolousshakur: "The house is the problem bur the cost of the rent 150k dols. Opor fa."



Nuella__x: "112 million naira every year abi have i miscalculated the english ."



Ayodeji_savage: "If na wiz now all of una go open mouth talk say baba don dey broke lowkey smh."



