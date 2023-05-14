1
Menu
Entertainment

Davido overtakes Stonebwoy on Apple Music Chart

Davido And Stonebwoy82 Davido and Stonebwoy

Sun, 14 May 2023 Source: Dessert Bloggers

The fifth dimension album by the Ghanaian Reggae Act is presently one of the most popular releases in West Africa.

Livingstone Etse Satekla, also known as Stonebwoy, a Ghanaian dancehall vocalist, songwriter, and performer, has surpassed Nigerian singer Davido on Gold Coast's Apple music chart.

Since the release of Stonebwoy's highly anticipated fifth studio album titled "5th Dimension," he has been hauling in the cash. The 17-track album, which features heavyweights such as Shaggy, Mereba, Davido, Angelique Kidjo, and Stormzy, demonstrates Stonebwoy's development and artistry as he delivers a compelling collection of songs.

The ninth track on the album, titled 'Into The Future,' has surpassed Davido's hit song 'Unavailable,' which has dominated Ghana's Apple music chart since its March release. This is excellent news for Ghanaians, as Nigerian acts and music have dominated their music chart in recent years.

Source: Dessert Bloggers
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo