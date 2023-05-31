0
Davido's babymama, Amanda steps out for the 1st time after pregnancy rumour

Wed, 31 May 2023 Source: www.mynigeria.com

Amanda has stepped out for the first time with some members of her family, and she was not seen with any baby bump.

Amanda, the second baby mama of Nigerian artiste Davido, made her first public appearance after reports widely circulated that she is pregnant again for the singer.

Recall that in April, it was all over the place that Davido had impregnated the mother of his second child, Hailey. It was alleged that she was six months pregnant when the singer married his wife, Chioma, after the sad demise of their son, Ifeanyi.

It was also reported that Amanda had already given birth to her second child with the singer. However, neither she nor the singer has confirmed or denied the rumour till date.

Well, weeks after the report, Amanda has stepped out for the first time and clearly there are no signs that she is pregnant.

Amanda took to her Instastory to share a video from the outing, and lamented that her cousins are a bad influence on her.

“My cousins are bad influences”, she captioned the video.

