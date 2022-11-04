Davido’s nanny, cook likely to be charged for Ifeanyi's death - Source

Davido, Chioma and the late Ifeanyi

The two domestic staff who are suspects in connection to the death of Ifeanyi, the son of David Adeleke popularly known as Davido and Chioma Rowland may face charges for their negligence.

Recall that 8 people who were present at the time of the incident were invited by the police for questioning. Six were released except the cook and nanny.



According to a source who spoke to Yabaleft, the two suspects may remain in police custody until they are cleared by an autopsy report.



They might also be charged with negligence because they were directly in charge of Ifeanyi’s welfare while his parents were away.

A credible source said: “The cook and the nanny were the ones directly with the child, so, they are guilty of negligence until the autopsy is conducted. During investigation, we have suspects, and depending on the case, the suspects may or may not be released.



"So far, the family has not objected to the autopsy, but how fast it will be done depends on the hospital. But the next move is to review the CCTV at the house.”



The spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the detention of the cook and nanny, refused to give further details about the ongoing investigation.