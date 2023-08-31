Davido surprises Tiktok creator with $2,500 for making him laugh

Nigerian music star, Davido

Afrobeat sensation, Davido has demonstrated his generous spirit by gifting a content creator a substantial sum of ₦2 million (approximately $2,599).

The recipient, Okoli Classic, had garnered attention with a funny video posted on video sharing platform Tiktok, which caught the eye of popular blogger Tunde Ednut, who then shared her content on his Instagram page.



In the video, Okoli amusingly expressed her late-night craving for fried rice despite having no money. She then went for cassava granules (known as gari), topped with other essentials like milk, sugar, biscuits, and an apple. She then proceeded to enjoy her “fried rice”.



Davido, touched by her creative content, reached out to Tunde Ednut to obtain Okoli's contact information. When they finally connected, Okoli expressed her gratitude through praise and prayers for both Davido and the blogger.



This heart-warming gesture by Davido showcases his willingness to recognize and reward creative endeavours that bring joy to others, resonating positively within the online community.



