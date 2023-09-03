Days after meeting Gyakie, English footballer jams to Atumpan's 'The Thing' song

Jesse Lingard with Gyakie

Former Manchester United player, Jesse Lingard has been jamming to a once popular Ghanaian track by Atumpan.

"The Thing" track was blasting in the player's car as he sang its chorus in joyous mood according to a video posted on his Instagram stories recently.



The video, reposted on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook has since elicited varied reactions with some linking it to Lingard's recent meeting with another Ghanaian artiste.



Ghanaian songstress, Jackline Acheampong professionally known as Gyakie last week shared a picture with the winger.



The RandB and Afro-Fusion artiste shared a selfie picture of herself and the player on Twitter while using a football emoji as a caption.



The tweet has generated reactions from some Ghanaians who were seemingly surprised by the picture. Gyakie, who is mostly based in the UK, is currently working on her soon-to-release album.

She performed at the Hype Fest concert in Germany over the weekend, a show that was headlined by Ghanaian hip-pop artiste Black Sherif.





Jesse Lingard dey promote Ghana music pass, beautiful ????????????pic.twitter.com/MFISFo6Xu6 — Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) September 2, 2023

Meanwhile, Lingard is a free agent after he was released by Nottingham Forest at the end of the 2022/2023 campaign.The winger drew strong interest from some Major League Soccer sides but there were no official bids as he is currently without a club.SARA

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch Mintah Akandoh's call for legislation on organ transplantation on The Lowdown:









Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb



