Dear GhanaWeb: Can GH¢10,000 be used to organize a wedding?

Dear GhanaWeb,

My boyfriend and I have been together for 12 years and after 7 years of begging that we get married, he proposed to me last month.



The wedding plans are in the pipeline, and as a good fiancé, I asked him how much he had budgeted so I could support him with the little I had.



And it was a good thing I asked because the amount he mentioned wouldn’t cater to much.



He told me he had GH¢10,000, and with that same money, he would buy his suit and shoes, as well as some of the items on the marriage list.



I told him that wouldn’t be enough for the wedding, and he insisted it was what he could afford.



Who gets married with GH¢10,000 in this era and economy, even when we are going for a simple wedding?

He went ahead to say that if I wanted him to add more to the money, I should wait until next year.



Is he for real? Wait till next year?



I do not know why this guy is treating me this way, and if I wait until next year, that will be 13 years of dating.



The money I have, too, is not enough.



What do I do?



