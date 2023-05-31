0
Dear GhanaWeb: I am finding it hard to make a decision to marry my partner I am deeply in love with

Wed, 31 May 2023

Dear GhanaWeb,

My partner and I share a deep love, and I have no doubt about her feelings for me. However, she carries concerns that her mother may never approve of our marriage due to tribal differences.

Sometimes, she asks me to check in on her mother and engage in conversations to establish a connection and ensure her well-being. According to her, her mother has had negative experiences with people from my tribe, and she fears that even if I treat her (partner) well, my family might have issues with her (partner).

Adding to the complexity, their tribe follows a patrilineal system, whereas mine follows a matrilineal one. In her tribe, children born are expected to go to the man's family, while in mine, children belong to the wife's family. This fundamental difference creates numerous challenges.

If I were to marry a woman from my tribe, things would be simpler because my sister's children would be considered mine if she gives birth, and my partner's children would belong to the man she would marry. However, the tribal nuances pose a significant obstacle in our relationship.

Now, I am faced with a difficult choice. Should I overlook these tribal differences and continue fighting for our love, or should I confront the challenges head-on and strive harder to find a resolution that satisfies both our families?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

