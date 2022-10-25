0
Dear GhanaWeb: I am in a one-sided affair with my boss

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am quite a bright employee at my workplace, hence I have always had long conversations with my boss.

But, over time, other employees have spread rumours about our affair. Since I couldn't handle it, I shared this update with my boss. Strangely, the clarification increased our proximity, and we started talking and texting each other regularly.

As expected, I fell for him and got romantically involved. We also got physical on occasion, but my world came crashing down when he suddenly got engaged.

Now, the problem is the fact that apparently, it was me who fell in love with him while he took me just as a friend or a casual fling.

Eventually, I stopped conversing with him, but it didn't work out. He still persuades me to talk to him; frankly, I wait for his call every day. I hate myself for being party to this situation, and I want to get rid of this one-sided love, but I can't leave my job.

Please help me.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

