Dear GhanaWeb: I lost my husband and his family is fighting to take all the properties he willed to me

Dear GhanaWeb,

I have recently been widowed, and my husband has bequeathed everything he owned solely to me in his will. Although he was wealthy, his family abandoned him during his illness, while I cared for him.



Unfortunately, his family has now approached me with a request for a share of his assets, and legal proceedings are underway.



I am uncertain about how to proceed and do not feel equipped to handle this situation. Can you please provide me with some advice?

