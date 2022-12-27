0
Dear GhanaWeb: I'm attracted to my sister-in-law

Couple Truth File photo of a man talking to another woman

Tue, 27 Dec 2022

Dear GhanaWeb,

My wife's older sister is a very attractive woman. Although I also adore my wife, I can't stop thinking about her attractiveness and self-assured.

How can I prevent myself from destroying relationships on both sides?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
