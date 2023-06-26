Dear GhanaWeb: I want to watch my girlfriend sleep with other men, it turns me on

File photo of a couple in bed

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am a young man in my late 30s, and recently I have realized that, despite loving my girlfriend, I sometimes have an unusual desire to watch her being intimate with other men.



This realization has left me feeling ashamed and conflicted. The thought of her being with other men arouses me and intensifies my desire for her.



I am considering discussing with her the possibility of exploring this fantasy, where she would be free to choose a partner, as long as I can watch them engage in sexual activity.



I am unsure if my feelings are rational since this is just a newly discovered fetish burning within me I can’t comprehend.



I am contemplating whether I should open up to my girlfriend about this innermost desire.



It's a decision that weighs heavily on my mind, as I fear it may affect our relationship and how she perceives me.

Seeking guidance and understanding, I wonder if it would be beneficial to address this aspect of my sexuality with her, or if it is best kept hidden for the sake of our relationship.



