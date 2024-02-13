Dear GhanaWeb: Is it taboo for single men to marry ‘born one’ mothers?

File photo of an unhappy woman

Dear GhanaWeb,

I made a mistake and got attached to the wrong man. The positive result I got from my bad relationship was my twins.



I am a single mother and I have been taking care of my boys since birth. Their father left us and got married to a different woman. He shunned his responsibilities as a father so it’s been me since day one.



My children are 14 years and I have been ready to get married since they were 12 years old but the men who came my way ended the relationship once I introduced my boys to them.



Friends advised me to hide my children from men but I turned deaf eyes to the advice. My children are my pride and wouldn’t hide them just because their mother feels lonely, horny, and wants a man.



I stopped searching for a while until I met Frank. Frank is a sweet person and is the only man who is ready to marry me.

He proposed, I accepted and was waiting for him to introduce me to his parents.



We arrived at his parents' house at noon and it was a Sunday. His parents are lively people. I was enjoying their hospitality until Frank’s father asked about my background.



I said what I had to say and also told him I had two boys. Their faces changed and called their son to a separate room. I heard warnings and shouting and I could tell that they were advising their son not to marry me.



Frank returned to the hall looking angry and requested that we go home.



He filled me in on the dispute and asked that I give him some time to settle the issue with his parents. It’s been two months and not even a call or text from him.

I’m getting worried and don’t know what to do.



