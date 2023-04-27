Dear GhanaWeb: Married man promises to sponsor my education if I become his side chick

File photo of young woman

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am a high school graduate who has been at home for two years with excellent grades, but my family's extreme poverty has made it impossible for me to continue my education.



Recently, I met a married man who has expressed interest in me. However, I have always sworn never to date a married man, and though I am tempted, my conscience troubles me.



I am struggling to make ends meet and often go without meals or miss them entirely. I need advice from those out there.

Is it wrong to be his side chick?



ADA/BB