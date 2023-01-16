Dear GhanaWeb: My boss found out that I had sex with his girlfriend

File photo of a sad man

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am a 23-year-old young man who helps my boss sell in his shop. One day, a young woman came to our office looking for him.



I gave her a seat, and we started a conversation like we were good friends. She was lovely, and I was glad to have gotten to know her.



She eventually informed me she had to go since my boss was taking so long to arrive, but not before we swapped phone numbers.



A few hours later, my boss came, and I told him about the young woman's visit and what happened; he advised me to stay away from her. However, when I went home, she texted me, and we immediately struck up a conversation.



Weeks stretched into months before she finally came to see me one day. I knew she had a relationship with my employer, but we still had sex.

The following day, when I arrived at work, I had to log in to my Whatsapp account to print something on our workplace laptop. I connected, printed what I needed, and then the light went out, so I headed home.



In the morning, I got several missed calls from the lady, and when I picked up, she told me my boss had learned about us and that I shouldn't go to work.



It's been three days, and I don't know what to do. Please advise me. This is a man I respect, and I am worried.



