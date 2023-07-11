Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend admires women with big buttocks in front of me but refuses I get my body done

File photo of a woman's buttocks

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am feeling extremely unhappy with my body type and have approached my boyfriend with a request for financial assistance to undergo a procedure that would enhance my buttocks and breast size.



While my boyfriend has expressed that he believes I do not need such procedures, I have noticed that when we are out together, he often admires women with the body shapes I desire. This situation has been causing me discomfort and leading to frequent bouts of anger.



I find it disheartening that he doesn't seem to look at me the same way he does these other women. The uneasiness I feel in our relationship has prompted me to seek advice on how to address this issue.



I would greatly appreciate any guidance you can provide.



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.



ADA/BB

