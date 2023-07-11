1
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend admires women with big buttocks in front of me but refuses I get my body done

Buttocks File photo of a woman's buttocks

Tue, 11 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am feeling extremely unhappy with my body type and have approached my boyfriend with a request for financial assistance to undergo a procedure that would enhance my buttocks and breast size.

While my boyfriend has expressed that he believes I do not need such procedures, I have noticed that when we are out together, he often admires women with the body shapes I desire. This situation has been causing me discomfort and leading to frequent bouts of anger.

I find it disheartening that he doesn't seem to look at me the same way he does these other women. The uneasiness I feel in our relationship has prompted me to seek advice on how to address this issue.

I would greatly appreciate any guidance you can provide.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

ADA/BB

You can also watch the latest episode of E-Forum below.



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Stop that! – Ato Forson warns Bryan Acheampong over personal attacks
24-year-old Ghanaian man who shot mom, brother in US identified
Will election 2024 be about 'unending trend of pure propaganda as usual?' - Ex-CJ asks
Jail KT Hammond if he is found guilty - Quayson's lawyer to court
Secret recording exposes plot by NPP guru, senior police officials
KT Hammond hauled before court for contempt
Former Bank of Ghana Deputy Governor Millison Narh dies in U.S
GH¢600,000 was to be given to voters in Assin North - NPP Chairman confesses
Fight corruption just like how you accepted anti-gay bill - MPs told
Mahama running mate: I'm not interested' - Sam Jonah says
Related Articles: