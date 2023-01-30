Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend lives with his ex and refuses to boot her out

File photo of a disturbed woman

Dear GhanaWeb,

I reconnected with my ex-boyfriend after a long break and he disclosed that he had a female roommate who has lived with him for years and that the two of them were once romantically involved with each other.



He claimed that although she (the roomate) helps with chores around the house, they haven't been intimate in years and essentially avoid each other.



When I asked him to throw her out. It almost seemed as though he felt obliged to provide her with a place to reside.



What do I do?

ADA/EB