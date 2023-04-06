0
Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend makes me feel less and expects me to chase him

Thu, 6 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

I've been in a year-long relationship with a guy who always made me feel like I was the one doing all the pursuing. To test his level of interest, I decided to take a break from initiating contact and see if he would reciprocate my efforts.

Surprisingly, he did make an effort to reach out and check in on me after I stopped messaging him. I wanted to see how committed he was, so I continued to hold back, and he eventually stopped trying after two months.

Now, we haven't exchanged messages for more than two weeks, and I sense that this may be the end of our relationship. Interestingly, he's been checking my Instagram profile online, which adds to my suspicion that he's not as invested as I am.

Am I doing the right thing?

