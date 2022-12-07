0
Dear GhanaWeb: My girlfriend believes I still have feelings for my late wife

Couple Fight3 File photo of a couple arguing

Wed, 7 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

My girlfriend starts arguments by bringing up the death of my children's mother, who died 13 years ago. She believes I am still in love with her and constantly comes up with unnecessary comparisons.

She also gets upset when I refer to my deceased partner's first daughter, whom she had from a previous relationship as my stepdaughter.

When she makes these remarks, it irritates me greatly.

It is a very sensitive subject for me because my children's mother died in my arms while we were together.

Also, the current situation isn’t helping, as this woman, whom I have feelings for, is digging up old memories after I've spent all of these years with her.

What do I do in this case?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
