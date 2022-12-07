Dear GhanaWeb: My girlfriend believes I still have feelings for my late wife

File photo of a couple arguing

Dear GhanaWeb,

My girlfriend starts arguments by bringing up the death of my children's mother, who died 13 years ago. She believes I am still in love with her and constantly comes up with unnecessary comparisons.



She also gets upset when I refer to my deceased partner's first daughter, whom she had from a previous relationship as my stepdaughter.



When she makes these remarks, it irritates me greatly.



It is a very sensitive subject for me because my children's mother died in my arms while we were together.



Also, the current situation isn’t helping, as this woman, whom I have feelings for, is digging up old memories after I've spent all of these years with her.



What do I do in this case?

ADA/EB