Dear GhanaWeb: My husband is okay with my stepchildren having sex with each other

Tue, 14 Mar 2023

Dear GhanaWeb,

After twelve years of marriage, my relationship has come to an end. I discovered that my stepchildren have been engaging in an incestuous relationship, and when I brought this to my husband's attention, he brushed it off by claiming that they were adults.

This has led me to question the morality of the family I have been a part of. In retrospect, there were signs that I overlooked, such as my stepson's casual slapping of his stepsister’s buttocks.

When I confronted my husband about the situation, he bluntly told me that if I couldn't handle it, I should leave.

I am now left wondering what my next steps should be.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb :via:features@ghanaweb.com.

