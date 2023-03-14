Dear GhanaWeb: My husband is okay with my stepchildren having sex with each other

Dear GhanaWeb,
After twelve years of marriage, my relationship has come to an end. I discovered that my stepchildren have been engaging in an incestuous relationship, and when I brought this to my husband's attention, he brushed it off by claiming that they were adults.
This has led me to question the morality of the family I have been a part of. In retrospect, there were signs that I overlooked, such as my stepson's casual slapping of his stepsister’s buttocks.
When I confronted my husband about the situation, he bluntly told me that if I couldn't handle it, I should leave.
I am now left wondering what my next steps should be.
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb :via:features@ghanaweb.com.
ADA/BB
- Dear GhanaWeb: My stepfather impregnated me
- Dear GhanaWeb: I'm disturbed as my wife secretly counsels my friend on his marriage
- Dear GhanaWeb: I haven't spoken to my wife in six months because of her sick mother
- Dear GhanaWeb: I impregnated my best friend's daughter
- Dear GhanaWeb: My husband and I live like roommates
- Read all related articles