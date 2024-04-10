Dear GhanaWeb: My husband prefers to watch porn than to have sex with me

File photo

Dear GhanaWeb,

We were in a happy relationship. He provided me with everything I needed and was a supportive boyfriend.



He established me and my family, and when I say established, I mean he transformed us because I came from nothing. He bought us a house, opened a fabric shop for my mom, secured my dad a job at one of the public institutions, and saw me through school.



So, when he said he wanted to marry me, my parents just gave me off to him. He has been there for us so there was no need to question his background or whether he was the right man I wanted to marry.



It’s been 6 months since we got married and my husband hasn’t touched me.



I make advances at him and he always tells me he is tired.

He promised to have sex with me one night and was looking forward to that day. The day came, we were setting the mood but paused to go and attend to something in the hall.



It was past an hour, and my husband hadn’t returned to the bedroom. I heard someone moan in the hall, and I quickly rushed to check what was going on.



I got there, and my husband was masturbating while watching gay porn.



He saw me and decided to tell me his secret.



So, my husband is gay and was afraid to come out. He then decided to marry me to hide his identity from society.

This explains why he suggested we abstain from sex when we were dating.



He has given me the go-ahead to find a guy I would be having sex with and has warned me not to share the secret with a third party.



Honestly, I don’t know how to cheat on him because I am from a religious home and my religion frowns on adultery, so I guess I am stuck in a sexless marriage.



What do I do?



