Dear GhanaWeb: My 'know-it-all' wife is making life unbearable

Couple Jobless Husband File photo of a couple

Fri, 3 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

My wife thinks she knows everything. She refuses to listen to anything anybody says, and as a result, she is destroying my relationships with my sisters and parents.

She keeps telling them, they don't know things as she does, and I'm done honestly defending her behaviours.

How should I proceed?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

