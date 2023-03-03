Dear GhanaWeb: My 'know-it-all' wife is making life unbearable

Fri, 3 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Dear GhanaWeb,
My wife thinks she knows everything. She refuses to listen to anything anybody says, and as a result, she is destroying my relationships with my sisters and parents.
She keeps telling them, they don't know things as she does, and I'm done honestly defending her behaviours.
How should I proceed?
